Burbank to be Painted in Orange for Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender Violence

Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender Violence is an international campaign beginning on November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ending December 10th, on International Human Rights Day. It is a global call for action to end violence against women and girls in communities around the world.

In support of the campaign and to help raise awareness, Burbank City Hall and Burbank Water and Power will be lit orange from November 25th through December 10th.

The campaign was brought to the City’s attention by the Zonta Club of Burbank, who has been supporting women in the Burbank area since 1936. The Club is affiliated with Zonta International, a worldwide service organization of business and professional executives dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy.

For more information about The Zonta Club of Burbank, please visit: http://www.zontaburbank.org.