The City of Burbank announced that Front Street from Burbank Blvd to the Southbound I-5 Freeway on and off ramps will be closed from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th, for roadway work. Northbound access to the Downtown Burbank Metrolink parking lot will be available during this time.
Home Sections City of Burbank Burbank to Close Front Street This Weekend for Road Repairs
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Burbank Coordinating Council Inducts New Board in Ceremony Led by Mayor Nick Schultz
Residents and local organizations are invited to join and contribute to BCC's charitable initiatives.
Empire Center Has Become the Crime Mecca of Burbank
62% of all retail crime in Burbank and 1,446 arrests in a two year span is a serious problem for the Empire Center
Lee Ready for Shot at State
Being in the water isn't something that came natural to Burroughs High senior swimmer Ryan Lee.Lee said he...