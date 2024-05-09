Burbank to Close Front Street This Weekend for Road Repairs

The City of Burbank announced that Front Street from Burbank Blvd to the Southbound I-5 Freeway on and off ramps will be closed from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th, for roadway work. Northbound access to the Downtown Burbank Metrolink parking lot will be available during this time.

