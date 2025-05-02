Burbank to Close Trails for Fire Road Maintenance and Brush Clearance

Please be advised of upcoming trail closures for routine fire road maintenance and brush clearance. The Stough Canyon Hiking Trail will be closed on Tuesday, May 6th, from 6 AM to 4 PM. The Wildwood Hiking Trail will be closed from 6 AM to 4 PM on Wednesday, May 7th, and Thursday, May 8th. Please avoid the area during this time.

