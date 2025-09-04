Burbank to Consider Protecting 808 North Ford Street Through Historic Resource Designation

The Spanish Colonial Revival home at 808 North Ford Street, built in 1936, is on track to receive formal protection through a proposed designation as a Historic Resource. The Heritage Commission, following a thorough assessment and public hearing held on June 5, 2025, has unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the designation at its upcoming hearing on September 9, 2025.

Strong Staff and Commission Support

The application for designation was submitted by Anthony “Tony” Anselmo, the current property owner, requesting recognition of both the exterior and select interior elements of the house as historically significant.

Staff analysis, presented to the Heritage Commission, confirmed the resource met Criterion C under Burbank Municipal Code—meaning the property “exhibits distinctive characteristics of a period” and holds “high artistic value”.

What’s in the Report: Key Findings

Property Profile

Location: East side of North Ford Street between Magnolia Boulevard and West Clark Avenue .

East side of North Ford Street between Magnolia Boulevard and West Clark Avenue . Construction Year: 1936, verified via County Assessor records (Zillow).

1936, verified via County Assessor records (Zillow). Size: Building spans 913 sq ft on a ~6,500 sq ft rectangular lot (Zillow).

Building spans on a rectangular lot (Zillow). Original designer, builder, and owner: Unknown .

Architectural Context

The home typifies modest, middle-class Spanish Colonial Revival homes erected during the Great Depression.

Surrounding neighborhood includes a mix of single-family homes from different periods, largely set back 25–30 feet from the street.

Review Outcomes

On June 5, 2025, the Heritage Commission voted 4–0 in favor of recommending the City Council adopt the designation. Commissioner Solis was absent.

Environmental & Fiscal Review

In compliance with CEQA, the designation is exempt from further review under Class 8 (Maintenance of Historic Resources) .

. There is no direct fiscal impact to the City. However, if future alterations are proposed, staff time will be needed for permit processing.

to the City. However, if future alterations are proposed, staff time will be needed for permit processing. Should the property be designated, it becomes eligible for a Mills Act Contract, potentially reducing property taxes — the impact of which would be assessed at the time of application.

Safeguards & Protections if Designated

If approved by City Council, the designation would ensure:

A formal covenant is recorded detailing the protected elements—namely, the house’s exterior and the Malibu tile fireplace—while explicitly excluding landscaping and other non-historic features.

is recorded detailing the protected elements—namely, the house’s exterior and the Malibu tile fireplace—while explicitly excluding landscaping and other non-historic features. Any modifications—be they to the exterior facade, interior tile fireplace, or attempts at demolition—must receive Heritage Commission approval via a “Permit to Alter a Designated Historic Resource.” Projects will only proceed if they preserve the resource’s historical value, except in cases of economic hardship or safety concerns.

The Next Step: City Council Public Hearing

Residents and preservation stakeholders are invited to speak at the City Council public hearing scheduled for September 9, 2025, where the final decision will be made. If ratified, 808 North Ford Street would be formally added to Burbank’s roster of protected historic properties—helping to safeguard the architectural and cultural heritage of the city.

At a Glance: Key Facts

Feature Details Address 808 North Ford Street, Burbank, CA Built 1936 Style Spanish Colonial Revival Size 913 sq ft home on ~6,500 sq ft lot Unique Feature Original Malibu tile fireplace Designation Criterion Criterion C—Period Character + Artistic Value Commission Vote 4–0 in favor on June 5, 2025 Environmental Review CEQA Class 8 exemption Fiscal Impact None direct; future Mills Act eligibility Upcoming Hearing September 9, 2025 – City Council