Burbank to Fill the Cracks to Fight Human Trafficking

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, Burbank residents will gather at UMe Credit Union on Magnolia Boulevard for a powerful community art event with a message: no one should fall through the cracks.

The Red Sand Project Burbank, part of a global movement to raise awareness about human trafficking, invites the community to fill sidewalk cracks with red sand — symbolizing the countless victims who are too often overlooked or forgotten. The free event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature food, live music, and opportunities for meaningful connection. The experience will be professionally documented through video and photography.

“In 2023 alone, California reported over 2,100 cases of human trafficking — more than any other state,” organizers noted. “This event is about making the invisible visible.”

The interactive installation is locally organized by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, Burbank Noon Rotary Club, and Kiwanis Club of Burbank, and is supported in part by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank.

Participants are encouraged to share their photos and experiences on social media using #RedSandProject, helping to amplify the message beyond city limits. Educational materials and volunteer opportunities will also be available at the event.

The Red Sand Project was originally created by artist Molly Gochman as a participatory artwork to spark conversations about modern slavery and exploitation. Since its inception, it has spread to communities across the globe.

📍 Event Location: UMe Credit Union, 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

📅 Date & Time: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 12:00–2:00 PM

🔗 More Info: www.redsandprojectburbank.org