Burbank to Follow County’s Lead and Drops Outdoor Mask Order

With L. A. County now in the Yellow Tier as of May 6, Burbank has dropped its local mask order and will now follow County Health’s order for mask usage in Burbank.

Burbank has contracted Willdan Engineering to cover specific City locations or go where needed to enforce the mandate that everyone was supposed to wear a mask when outside. That contract expires at the end of May, and the City will continue their contract until the expiration with them unless the City Council decides to end it early or continue it past May 31.

To date, Burbank reports that Willdan has issued 329 citations, of which only 62 have been paid as of May 5, according to Burbank’s Public Information Officer Simone McFarland. She also said that. “Per Burbank Municipal Code, payment of the fine is due to the City within 15 days from the date of the citation. Upon failure to pay the fine within this time, the recipient shall receive a series of 3 payment reminders/past due notices. Should the fine remain unpaid after receipt of these notices, the case shall be forwarded for City’s existing debt collection process.”

The Los Angeles County Order outlines when persons can go without a mask in public and only applies to those who are fully vaccinated.

As of May 6, the County shows that 50.5 percent of Burbank’s adult population of 89,490 have received at least one vaccine shot as of this time.

Those who can go without a mask are able to do so when outdoors, vaccinated, and are:

There are still many requirements for wearing masks indoors and outdoors in certain situations. Here are the County Guidelines that are now in effect:

This content only applies to fully vaccinated persons. All other persons must continue to follow all precautions, including wearing a mask.

YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED IF:

• It is at least 2 weeks since you got the Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen vaccine

• It is at least 2 weeks since you got the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine

Note for people with weak immune systems

If you have a health condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you should talk with your doctor to discuss your activities. You may need to continue taking all precautions after vaccination to prevent COVID-19, including wearing a mask.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO WEAR A MASK WHEN YOU ARE OUTDOORS AND YOU ARE :

• Alone

• With members of your household

• With a small group of people that you know are fully vaccinated

• With a small group of people who are not fully vaccinated and not at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

YOU STILL NEED TO WEAR A MASK WHEN YOU ARE: OUTDOORS:

• At crowded events, such as live performances, parades, or sports events.

• In crowded spaces where you can’t stay 6 feet apart and you do not know if everyone around you is fully vaccinated.

• In public or private settings where wearing a mask is required by Public Health, the facility operator, or the business.

INDOORS:

• In public settings and when visiting businesses, except in instances when not wearing a mask is allowed by Public Health, such as dining indoors in a restaurant.

• At a workplace, whether you are a customer, visitor, or employee.

• Gathering with people who are not fully vaccinated (including children) from more than one other household • Visiting an unvaccinated person who is at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives

with a person who is at a higher risk.

TRAVEL:

On planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation when traveling into, within, or out of the US. This includes U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

WHY DO I STILL NEED TO WEAR A MASK?

Even though you are fully vaccinated, you must continue to wear a mask and take other precautions to protect yourself and others in high-risk settings. If you get infected with a more infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus you could spread it to others – including those who are not fully vaccinated and are at high risk for severe illness or death. In addition to wearing your mask, keep taking precautions – stay 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and places with poor airflow, and wash (or sanitize) your hands often.