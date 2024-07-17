Burbank to Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Chandler Bikepath

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the City of Burbank, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO), and Walk Bike Burbank will host the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Chandler Bikepath. The free drop in event is free and open to the public and will take place near the intersection of Pass and Chandler.

The community is invited to celebrate Chandler’s 20 years of community connections by attending this drop-in event. Learn about the history of the Chandler Bikepath, discover information about local transportation options, find out ways to reduce car dependency and increase mobility, play the trivia game, enjoy a cookie, and connect with neighbors.

In 2004, the City of Burbank and the Mass Transportation System (now Metro) converted the Chandler rail line into the Chandler Bikeway. This 2.2-mile path runs from Mariposa Street to the city border at Clybourn Avenue. Over the past 20 years, the bikepath has fostered community connections across the region, providing residents with a unique space to walk, run, and ride bikes, scooters, and skateboards. It serves as an example of transportation design that promotes community connectivity and mobility. The bikepath connects the east and west ends of the San Fernando Valley, with access to the Sepulveda Basin, North Hollywood Arts District, and beyond. The Chandler Bikeway is an example of healthy, 21st century transportation for all ages and abilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with BTMO and Walk Bike Burbank, and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Chandler Bikepath,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “This bikepath has been a vital part of our community for two decades and exemplifies the importance of sustainable and active transportation in Burbank. I am excited to see our community come together to honor the history and future of the Chandler Bikepath.”

For more information about the event, please visit the City Calendar.