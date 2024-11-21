Burbank to Host March Against Gender-Based Violence on December 7

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is calling on the community to join the fight against gender-based violence by participating in its fourth annual March Against Gender-Based Violence on Saturday, December 7. The event, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Burbank Police Department, aims to raise awareness of one of the world’s most pressing human rights issues and inspire collective action.

The march is part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a global initiative spearheaded by the United Nations and Zonta International to combat violence against women and girls commencing on November 25—International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ending on December 10 – Human Rights Day, the campaign brings together advocates worldwide to influence policy and shift cultural attitudes. In 1993, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution with a declaration on the elimination of violence against women and officially designated November 25th as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Gender-based violence is the most widespread and pervasive atrocity worldwide and a clear violation of basic human rights.” said Gloria Salas, Zonta District 9 Governor and former president of the Zonta Club of Burbank Area. “Violence against women and girls knows no racial, ethnic, religious or economic boundaries.”

This march is a call to action to end violence against women and girls and is an opportunity for our community to come together, take a stand, show solidarity with survivors and Say No to Violence Against Women and Girls.”

Why It Matters

From domestic violence and sexual assault to human trafficking and child marriage, gender-based violence takes many forms. The United Nations reports that one in three women globally has experienced physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. Such violence not only harms individuals but also hinders economic progress and social stability in communities.

“Ending violence against women and girls is critical to creating a future where everyone can thrive,” Salas said. “Through advocacy, education, and events like this, we hope to ignite real lasting change.”

Event Details

The march will begin on the steps of the Burbank Police Department, where participants will gather in a wave of orange—the campaign’s signature color, symbolizing solidarity against violence. The march will conclude at Burbank City Hall for a final gathering.

Local advocates and organizations will share insights on the issue and offer actionable steps to help end gender-based violence. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to stand out and represent their support for the cause.

Get Involved

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area invites individuals, families, and local organizations to join the march and demonstrate their commitment to building a safer, more equitable world. Whether you’re marching, sharing the event with friends, or volunteering, there are many ways to contribute.

“Malala Yousafzai said I raise up my voice-not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard…we cannot succeed when half of us are held back. Every voice matters in this fight,” said Salas.

For more information about the march or to get involved with the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, visit https://www.zontaburbank.org/event-details-registration/march-against-gender-based-violence.