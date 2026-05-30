Burbank to Host “The Big Run” in Celebration of Global Running Day

Fleet Feet Burbank, in partnership with the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, invites the community to celebrate Global Running Day with “The Big Run,” on Wednesday, June 3 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnny Carson Park located at 400 S. Bob Hope Drive, Burbank, CA 91505.

This community fun run brings together runners and walkers of all ages and abilities for an evening dedicated to movement, connection, and celebration. In honor of Global Running Day, participants will join a nationwide celebration highlighting the camaraderie, friendship, accomplishment, and positive energy that make running such a meaningful community activity.

This year’s Big Run features a new location and updated format while maintaining its welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere. Participants will complete a 0.4-mile continuous loop and will have 30 minutes to run or walk as many laps as they choose. Whether participants are looking to enjoy a casual evening with friends and family or challenge themselves physically, the event is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all fitness levels.

All registered participants will receive The Big Run medal, and space is limited.

All proceeds from the event will directly support Burbank Adaptive Sports programs through the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department. The program provides inclusive recreational opportunities through adaptive sports, adaptive hiking, and community events that empower athletes of all ages and abilities and continue to expand access to recreation throughout the community.

For event inquiries, please contact the Run Director at marketing@fleetfeetburbank.com. Additional information is available at www.BurbankCA.gov/AdaptiveRecreation