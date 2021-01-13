Burbank to Host Workshop for the Downtown Burbank Transit Oriented Development Specific Plan Project

The Community Development Department is hosting an online Virtual Community Workshop on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 6 PM on the Downtown Burbank Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Specific Plan Project. At this second of three workshops, the City will present a plan framework that reflects the vision and guiding principles that were confirmed at the first workshop and will help create: a Downtown of diverse neighborhoods and districts; better connections over the freeway to and from the Metrolink Station; streets that are safe and accessible to all users; inviting sidewalks and parks; and available parking for a mixed-use downtown. We also will share initial ideas for the future of San Fernando Boulevard and the continued transformation of Downtown into a beautiful, safe, and thriving area of the community.

Residents can also watch the workshop live on The Burbank Channel YouTube page. You can find out more about the online meeting, how to participate, and the Downtown Burbank TOD Specific Plan by visiting the project website

at: www.downtownburbanktod.com. If you have any questions, please visit the project website or contact the project planner Leonard Bechet at 818-238-5250.