Burbank to Light City Hall in Armenian Colors for Genocide Remembrance Day

April 24 marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, a solemn day of commemoration for the estimated 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives during the Ottoman Empire’s systematic campaign of violence and deportation between 1915 and 1923.

Saturday, April 22, members of the Burbank Armenian Association and the Armenian National Committee of America gathered with City Officials at City Hall to acknowledge the solemn occasion. A wreath and flowers were laid in memory of the Armenians who lost their lives during this tragic period in history.

The day is observed annually on April 24, the anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide. It is a time for reflection and remembrance for Armenians worldwide, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness of the atrocities committed against their ancestors.

In Armenia’s capital city, Yerevan, thousands of people will gather at the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial Complex to pay their respects to the victims. President Armen Sarkissian leads the tribute, laying flowers at the eternal flame in memory of the fallen.

Across the globe, Armenian communities held solemn ceremonies and vigils, lighting candles and laying wreaths at monuments and memorials dedicated to the victims of the genocide.

The Armenian Genocide remains a contentious issue, with Turkey, the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, denying that a genocide occurred. However, the overwhelming majority of historians, scholars, and international organizations recognize the events as a genocide.

In recent years, there have been increasing calls for recognition of the Armenian Genocide from governments around the world. In 2019, the United States became the 32nd country to officially recognize the events as a genocide, joining countries such as France, Italy, and Canada.

In a show of support, Burbank’s City Hall will be lit in the Armenian Flags colors from Saturday through Monday.