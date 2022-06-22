Burbank to Move to Stage III for Water Use Beginning June 27

With continuing drought conditions throughout southern California, Burbank will be moving to Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance starting June 27, 2022.

While Stage III is active, outdoor watering is only allowed two days per week from April – October, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Attended hand watering is now allowed before 9 am and after 6 pm.

Every city in CA is required to reduce water use by 15%. Burbank has saved about 3.5% of this goal to date.

Fines will be issued to residents and businesses that do not follow the Stage III watering schedule. The first violation is $100, the second is $200, and all subsequent fines after are $500 per fine.

Learn more about the water-saving programs available to residents and businesses at BurbankWaterAndPower.com. You can also get personalized tips to help you save water around your home by signing up for a BWP WaterSmart account at bwp.watersmart.com.