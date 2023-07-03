Burbank to Offer Multi-Cancer Screenings for Their Firefighters With Galleri Test

In an unprecedented move to safeguard the health and well-being of its firefighters, the City of Burbank has become the first fire service agency within Los Angeles County to offer multi-cancer screenings. This groundbreaking initiative aims to combat cancer, which has emerged as the most dangerous yet under-recognized threat to the brave men and women serving in the fire service.

In collaboration with the Burbank Firefighters Union 778 and the Grail company, an industry leader in cancer prevention diagnostics, active firefighters are now being offered the highly advanced Galleri test. By utilizing a simple blood draw, this state-of-the-art test can identify cancer signals within the body, enabling early detection of up to fifty types of cancer, particularly among individuals at an elevated risk.

“We are taking a proactive approach to protect our sworn fire service personnel,” stated Fire Chief Eric Garcia, emphasizing the immeasurable benefit of routine health screenings and the preventative measures being implemented. Chief Garcia stressed the educational aspect of the initiative, underscoring the crucial importance of early detection in significantly improving cancer treatment outcomes.

According to the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters. To combat this alarming statistic, Burbank’s adoption of the Galleri test marks a pivotal moment in prioritizing the well-being of firefighters. By enhancing the efficacy of common screening tests, this revolutionary blood test, developed in collaboration with the Grail company, offers a beacon of hope in the battle against cancer.

The Galleri test not only identifies active cancer signals but also has the ability to pinpoint the location of cancer within the body. This breakthrough technology provides invaluable insights for early intervention, leading to more effective treatment options and improved outcomes.

Providence, the leading health system, has also embraced the Galleri test as part of its commitment to advancing the science and delivery of cancer care. Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is now offering the Galleri blood test through the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center. As pioneers in blood-based screenings for cancer, Providence is dedicated to playing a transformative role in the future of cancer screenings.

“We believe that blood-based screenings for cancer are going to play a transformative role in the future of cancer screenings,” stated Dr. Ora Gordon, Regional Medical Director of the Providence Center for Clinical Genetics and Genomics. “As part of our commitment to learning, we have been heavily involved in clinical research with this new technology.”

While the test is still not covered by insurance, the test, which costs $949, can be taken at the discounted rate at Providence Saint Joseph for $799.

The Disney Family Cancer Center’s Multi-Cancer Early Detection Clinic, now armed with the Galleri test, offers comprehensive risk assessments, genetic testing, and personalized cancer preventive care. Individuals seeking more information about this groundbreaking test and the services available through the Providence Center for Clinical Genetics and Genomics can call 818-748-4748.

Disney Cancer Center

As the City of Burbank takes the lead in prioritizing the health and safety of its firefighters, the implementation of multi-cancer screenings marks a significant step forward in combating cancer within the fire service. With early detection as their strongest weapon, Burbank’s firefighters can now face their challenging duties with an added layer of protection and peace of mind.