Burbank to Once Again Start Curfew at 5 pm Tuesday

City of Burbank leaders have once again decided to continue the curfew first started Monday night and ending on Tuesday morning for an additional 13 hours starting Tuesday at 5 pm and ending 6 am. This supersedes the L. A. County curfew order since Burbank is an incorporated city.

On Monday night/Tuesday morning police arrested 14 with many charged for looting. Many businesses in Burbank have boarded up their storefronts in an attempt to provide extra security with some business having hired private armed security officers to protect their businesses.

The order also encourages Burbank businesses to close although it does not mandate closures.

Here is a copy of the Burbank order:

Burbank, CA (June 2, 2020) – In an effort to be prepared and not panicked and to allow for lawful, peaceful protests and still ensuring the safety of Burbank residents, visitors and businesses, the City of Burbank is continuing the Order put in place yesterday, June 1, establishing a curfew from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The curfew will continue until the curfew is lifted through another Order. For this reason, the City Council meeting scheduled for June 2 is postponed until June 9. “No person shall be upon public streets, avenues, boulevards, places, walkways, alleys, parks or any public areas or unimproved private realty within the City of Burbank during the hours of the curfew” except “peace officers, fire fighters, first responders and National Guard, credentialed media, individuals traveling to and from work, people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter, and individuals seeking medical treatment.” The City of Burbank Police and Fire Departments are fully mobilized and are prepared for any emergencies or vandalism that may occur. Should you experience an emergency, please dial 911. The City encourages business owners to close early to support the Curfew Order and allow their employees and customers to complete their purchases and head home prior to the curfew start time of 5:00 PM.