Burbank to Open Cooling Center at Buena Vista Library

With excessive temperatures expected through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend, the City of Burbank will open a Cooling Center at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Burbank, CA 91505. The Cooling Center will be open on Friday, September 2, 2022, and Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, to 8 PM and on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 11 AM to 8 PM, and Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM until 7 PM.

Please note the Buena Vista Library is not open for normal operations on Monday, September 5 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Just the Cooling Center will be available to the public.

The high temperatures may result in heat related illnesses, especially in older adults, children, and those sensitive to heat. Residents are encouraged to seek relief from the heat by drinking plenty of fluids, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and most importantly, staying indoors. Indoor attractions such as the Burbank Town Center Mall and local movie theaters also offer temperature-controlled environments.

For more information about the Heat Advisory issued for Southern California, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.