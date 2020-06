The City of Burbank will resume parking enforcement for street sweeping services starting July 6, 2020. Parking enforcement will begin with warnings from July 6th to July 11th.

Parking enforcement citations will be issued starting July 13th for street sweeping as well as overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods. For more information about street sweeping services, call (818) 238-3800, and for questions about parking enforcement call, (818) 238-3000