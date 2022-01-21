Burbank Tournament of Roses Association Announces 2023 Float Design Contest

Steve Edwards of the Burbank Tournament of Roses has sent out an email asking for designs for the 2023 City of Burbank that the association will hand build. Since January 1 falls on a Sunday in 2023, this year’s parade will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The 2022 Float recently won the Mayor’s Award for their float “An Unlikely Tale,” with a design used from a submission by Burbank resident Jonathan Friday.

All entries must be received on or before Wednesday, January 26, 2022 by 8:00 p.m.

Edwards said in his email:

“The 2023 theme celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” explained Wainscott. “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.” (https://tournamentofroses.com/amy-wainscott-elected-president-of-2023/)

The theme hint statement from the 2023 Tournament of Roses Association President, Amy Wainscott is: The 2023 theme celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual—like the one at the famous turn, signaling the parade’s start, or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start. Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with friends, family, and community, – it means realizing dreams and pursuing possibility. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.

What does Turning The Corner mean to you?? Draw it up and submit it!

The rules are simple:

Paper no larger than 11×17

Black and White ONLY (NO Color) ·

NO identifying marks (your name, initials, etc.) allowed on the design ·

Must include a signed entry form available at: https://www.burbankrosefloat.com/forms/DESIGN2023.pdf

While these are the basic rules here are some additional suggestions to help you create a better design

Float Design Suggestions