Burbank Tournament of Roses Working Away on 2021 Float “An Unlikely Tale”

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is pleased to present “An Unlikely Tale” This Float will be The City of Burbank’s 89th entry in the 132nd annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2021.

The theme of the parade is Dream Believe Achieve Celebrating Education.

Burbank resident Jonathan Friday is the designer of this year’s float. Jonathan has been working for a few months re-drawing ideas, and recently adding the colors, first in-person then via email and Zoom meetings.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the float facility at Burbank Water and Power has been locked down and no work can be done.

The Decorations Committee lead by co-chairs Kim Bossley and Jeff Cecchettini have decided the colors and decoration materials via email and Zoom meetings. The Construction Committee lead by chairperson Jon Reeves is working via emails and Zoom meetings to come up with scale drawings, what they would like to see become animated, how to build it, and wondering when they will get to start building it.

Pasadena Tournament of Roses at this time is planning a spectacular news years celebration, they will reassess the situation of moving forward to hold the Parade and bowl game in late June or early July.

Till we can be together again, the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association wishes everyone Health and happiness.