Burbank Town Center Ready for the Holidays

The Burbank Town Center is open just in time for your holiday shopping. On October 7th, 2020

the Burbank Town Center re-opened with newly implemented safety guidelines and

precautions. Almost all retailers have re-opened with the exception of AMC theaters, Round 1

Entertainment, and three food court tenants. The food establishments are expected to be reopening in the coming weeks.

The Burbank Town Center is taking heavy measures to ensure the safety of its employees and

guests by requiring them to stay home if they are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms

and have required masks to be worn inside at all times. Installed signage can be found

throughout the center providing customers with the recommended CDC safety precautions

including social distancing of 6 feet as well as distancing markers and extra spaced seating.

Common areas are being disinfected on a regular basis and hand sanitizer stations have been

installed throughout the center for guests. “We are the mall of Burbank and we are so excited

to be open for the community for which it serves. We want everyone to know that we have put

in place, measures to keep you safe, and the retailers of the Burbank Town Center eagerly await

their return” says General Manager, Michael I. de Leon.

The holiday traditions are living on at the town center this year as they will be continuing their

annual visit with Santa. The health and safety of their guests are the most important priority, so

the one-on-one visit will look a little different this year. Guests will be able to book a

contactless Santa experience by reserving a time online to avoid overcrowding and to maintain

distancing. Face coverings and health screenings including temperature checks will be

implemented for all employees. Guests will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap this year but will

still be able to create holiday memories for their children with a socially distanced photo and

chat with Santa.

The Burbank Town Center will have multiple holiday promotions throughout the month of

December including one that they just launched on social media called Make it Merry ASAP.

Guests can enter to win a $500 shopping spree which includes $100 gift cards to H&M,

Victoria’s Secret, Show Palace, Bath & Body Works, and Cost Plus. You can enter the giveaway

by liking their post on Instagram or Facebook, following them at @burbanktowncenter, and

receiving an entry for every person you tag in the comments. The giveaway closes at 11:59 pm

on Wednesday, December 2nd and a winner will be selected by random on Thursday,

December 3rd.

To stay up to date on the latest happenings and holiday promotions going on at the Burbank

Town Center visit their website at and follow them on their social media accounts: https://www.facebook.com/BurbankTownCenter/ and

https://www.instagram.com/burbanktowncenter/.