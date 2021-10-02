Burbank Turning Red for Fallen Firefighters

From October 1 – October 3, 2021, The City of Burbank will participate in the National Firefighters Foundation’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters campaign, honoring the firefighters that have passed away on the job this year and job-related diseases nationwide. In support of this initiative, as dusk turns to night, various City buildings and landmarks will be lit in red, including Burbank City Hall, Burbank Water and Power, Burbank Fire Stations, Warner Brothers Studio, Nickelodeon, and Disney.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)





This annual event hosted by the National Firefighters Foundation pays tribute to the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice and serves as a beacon of hope for the affected families that our nation’s heroes will always be honored and remembered.

For more information about the National Firefighters Foundation, visit www.firehero.org.