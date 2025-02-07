Burbank Tutoring Business Donates Books to Fair Oaks Academy Destroyed in Eaton Fire

In the wake of the recent Eaton Canyon fire that tragically destroyed Fair Oaks Academy in Altadena, Success Tutoring Online has stepped in to support the school’s recovery efforts with generous donations of educational materials and resources.

The tutoring center has donated several boxes of books—totaling several hundred— covering a range of reading levels from beginning readers to fifth and sixth grade.

Books being donated

Among the collection are beloved storybooks, educational materials, and several rare or hard-to-find book series, ensuring that Fair Oaks’ students will continue to have access to engaging literature despite the loss of their school’s library.

In addition to books, Success Tutoring Online has provided essential administrative and classroom supplies, including art materials, construction paper in various colors, writing practice books, paper, pencils, and ergonomic pencil holders designed to help young students develop proper writing techniques. The donation also includes sticker books, reference materials, and other learning tools to help teachers rebuild their classrooms.

Once Fair Oaks Academy secures a permanent location, Success Tutoring Online has pledged further support, including bookcases and additional reference books to help restore their learning environment.

Beyond physical donations, the tutoring center is also extending the use of its online, interactive whiteboard system, offering teachers a platform to connect with students virtually and continue their education during this transition period.

“We know how important stability is for students, especially after such a devastating loss,” said Armando Salcido, President of Success Tutoring Online. “We hope that these donations will provide some immediate relief while the school works toward rebuilding, and we are committed to supporting them in any way we can.”

Here is a link to the Fair Oaks GoFundMe campaign.