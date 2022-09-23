Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Charlene Tabet

Burbank Board of Education incumbent Charlene Tabet is currently vice president of the board, where she has contributed since 2013. The Burbank native has lived in the city for nearly six decades and is a fan of Burbank theaters and entertainment venues such as the Starlight Bowl. Tabet is a graduate of BUSD schools, as are her three children. As she seeks to continue her involvement in the Board of Education, Tabet shares how she maintains the impactful friendships that began while she was a student at Burbank High School.

How long have you been a Burbank resident? What first brought you to the city?

I have lived in Burbank all my life … 57 years now!

What do you enjoy most about Burbank?

I enjoy the small-town feel while enjoying the restaurants, shopping and attractions of a big city.

Where is your go-to place to have a good time in Burbank?

I enjoy the Starlight Bowl in the summer. I enjoy our movie theatres, parks and local hiking trails the rest of the year.

Tell us a little bit about your background leading up to your candidacy.

I am the mother of three children, all of whom went to Burbank Schools as I did. I was very involved in school groups and all the sports my children played.

I taught middle school language arts and social studies. And I love to travel!

What is a fun fact about yourself that you’d like to share?

Like most Burbankers, I still have most of the same friendships with people I went to high school with.

Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity. All answers are provided by candidates and do not denote verification on behalf of myBurbank.