Burbank Unified School District to Study New Cell Phone Policy

Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) is considering a new policy that would significantly restrict student cell phone use during school hours. This proposed policy is in response to Assembly Bill 3216, the Phone-Free School Act, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2024. This state law mandates that all school districts in California implement policies limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026.

The proposed policy, will be presented to the Board of Education on October 17, 2024, aims to create a better learning environment for all students. Under the proposed policy, students would be required to keep their cell phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices turned off and out of sight from the first bell to the dismissal bell. This includes during class time, passing periods, and lunch.

The policy cites various benefits of a phone-free environment, including:

Reduced distractions, leading to improved focus, attention, comprehension, skills, and grades.

Decreased cyberbullying and stress among students.

Fewer fights and social media-related drama, resulting in less time spent on disciplinary referrals.

Increased student engagement with peers and teachers both inside and outside the classroom.

Improved attendance.

Increased teacher efficiency, allowing them to stay ahead of schedule on lesson plans and experience improved morale and retention.

More reading, as evidenced by an increase in books checked out from school libraries.

Less mid-class absenteeism, with students requesting to use the restroom less frequently.

If a student’s device is seen or heard during the school day, it will be confiscated, and the student may be referred to the school office. The school will then contact the parent/guardian to inform them of the confiscation.

The policy also outlines procedures for students to contact family members and vice versa during school hours, emphasizing the use of school phones for communication.

The proposed policy is currently in its first reading and applies to all BUSD preschool, elementary, and middle school students. The district plans to add policies for high schools and alternative schools in the future. Burbank High School is already piloting a stricter policy where students are required to turn in their cell phones at the start of each class.

The policy highlights that misuse of cell phones will not be tolerated. This includes using devices to infringe on another person’s privacy, promote unsafe or inappropriate behavior, engage in cyberbullying, or record others without consent. Depending on the severity of the misuse, disciplinary actions may involve the Burbank Police Department.

The document emphasizes the shared responsibility between the school and parents/guardians in enforcing the policy. It encourages parents/guardians to support the implementation of the policy and reinforce the importance of adhering to school rules regarding electronic devices.

The proposal cites research from organizations like Common Sense Media, the National Education Association, the American Psychological Association, and Psychology Today to support the need for a phone-free policy. The district also conducted surveys among families/guardians and faculty/support staff to gather input on the issue.