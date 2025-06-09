Burbank Unified School Superintendent Sends Out Statement Regarding Immigration Enforcement

The following was sent out today by Burbank Unified School Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias to the community:

Dear Burbank Unified School District Community,

In light of recent news regarding immigration enforcement in the Los Angeles area, we want to take a moment to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all our students, teachers, support staff, administrators and families.

While the regular school year has ended, we recognize that many in our community are still engaged in summer school sessions at some of our campuses, and our Burbank Adult School remains open. Please know that every BUSD site continues to uphold the highest standards of safety, with established protocols to immigration personnel requests for information.​ (BUSD Resources for Immigrant Families)

Some of our BUSD protocols include:

All schools and district office properties have a single point of entry.

All BUSD Personnel have received training on how to respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) officials if they attempt entry.

Our schools should be safe spaces where every student has the opportunity to learn in an environment free from fear or disruption. We remain dedicated to fostering inclusive, welcoming spaces that honor the diversity of our community.

If you have any questions or concerns, we encourage you to reach out to your school site or the district office. Together, we will continue to ensure that BUSD remains a place where all students feel secure, valued, and empowered to succeed.

In Partnership,