Burbank Unified Superintendent, State Legislature Reps Update Community On Budget

Burbank Arts For All Foundation recently held a Community Exchange at which Burbank Unified Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill talked about the BUSD budget concerns and several representatives of State legislators spoke about the Governor’s budget and the ways it impacts spending in public schools.

Held at the Community Services Building, the May 2019 Community Exchange featured comments by Arda Tchakian (District Representative for State Senator Anthony Portantino, District 25), Sarojini Lall (District Director for CA State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, District 43), Maria Azilazian (Field Representative for CA State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, District 43), Superintendent Hill, Carol Briggs (President, Burbank Council PTA), Jen Lurie (President, Burbank Schools Boosters Association) and parent volunteers Caroline Solberg and Paula Trubisky.

A video recording of the Community Exchange can be seen at this link.

Additional links on the Burbank Arts For All Community Exchange page provide resources for more information on arts advocacy and a host of budget-related information on the Burbank Unified School District and the California State budget process.