Burbank Unified Superintendent Talks About School Budget Concerns At Community Exchange

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Hill is the featured speaker at the Burbank Arts For All Foundation Spring Community Exchange on Wednesday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Services Building, Room 104.

“We invite the community to come together and support Burbank Unified in their time of need,” commented Foundation Executive Director Trena Pitchford. “Join us to engage in a robust conversation and receive actionable steps that you can take to make a difference in the lives of students.”



Information about the event can be found on the Foundation website here.

Arda Tchakian, District Representative for State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (District 25), District Director Sarojini Lall and Maria Azilazian, Field Representative for CA State Assemblymember Laura Friedman (District 43) will give a State level arts education overview.

Hill will then talk about the BUSD budget and arts education sustainability.

Carol Briggs, Burbank Council PTA President, will then talk about advocacy and Burbank School Boosters Association President Jen Lurie will give an update.

Pitchford will talk for a few minutes about how the Foundation is addressing the budget cuts and concerns in Burbank public schools.

A Q&A session will be held after Caroline Solberg and Paula Trubisky go over some steps community members and school stakeholders can take right away to support efforts for increased funding for Burbank schools.