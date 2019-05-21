Burbank Unified To Hold Special Board Meeting On Parcel Tax Polling, District Vision

By On May 21, 2019

Leave a reply

The Burbank Unified School District Board of Education will hold a Special Board Meeting and Study Session on Tuesday evening, May 28, to present parcel tax polling results and talk about the District’s vision through 2032.

Image Courtesy Burbank Unified School District

The District administrators encourage attendance in person, as the meeting will not be streamed live nor recorded for later viewing, according to Superintendent Matt Hill.

Following the defeat of parcel tax Measure QS in 2018, the District continues to explore the idea of putting another parcel tax measure on the ballot in 2020.

In the meantime, BUSD is asking for direct donations to the Burbank Educational Foundation fund at the link for www.BEFgives.org to try to offset the anticipated $2.5 million in cuts for the 2019-20 school year.

An awareness campaign on the budget cuts the District faces began in April. More information on that campaign and the budget cuts can be found here.

Previous school board meetings are available for viewing via this page on the Burbank Unified website. Documents of corresponding agendas are also available on the page.

The Special Board Meeting will be held in the District Office Boardroom, located at 1900 W. Olive Avenue on the third floor and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Parking is available in the lot at the corner of Olive Avenue and Parish Street.

 

Related Posts:

Kiwanis Club of Burbank Gala Honors Debbie Reynolds
Schiff Hails FAA Decision to Institute Complaint System for Helicopter Noise
Zonta Club Of Burbank Honors Disney’s Jamie Keyser Thomas As 2014 Woman Of The Year
Get Out Of Town!: Yosemite National Park