Burbank Veterans Honored at Appreciation Night Hosted by Councilmember Rizzotti and Burbank Police Foundation

On Saturday, May 17, Burbank came together in a heartfelt show of gratitude for its veterans during a special Veterans Appreciation Night hosted by Councilmember Christopher Rizzotti and Burbank Police Foundation President Christine Hatch. The event took place at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) USS Gudgeon Ship 8310 on Magnolia Boulevard and brought out over 100 community members for an evening of camaraderie, recognition, and fresh pizza.

“We had an amazing community turnout,” said Councilmember Rizzotti. “People were excited to eat pizza right out of the pizza oven and enjoy an evening with friends and honor our veterans.”

The idea for the event was sparked during Rizzotti’s campaign trail, when he visited the VFW and spoke directly with local veterans.

“When I was out campaigning and stopped by the VFW, many of our veterans asked me not to forget about them. I told them I would be back. I wanted to do something to show appreciation,” Rizzotti said. “One sleepless night I thought how incredible it would be to have a Veterans Appreciation Night. Invite veterans and members of the community, have a pizza oven, and enjoy good food and an evening together.”

True to his word, Rizzotti enlisted the help of his brother Michael, a passionate pizza hobbyist, who brought his mobile pizza oven to the VFW and served up fresh, made-to-order pies for the guests.

Chris Rizzotti and Christine Hatch with guests at the Veterans Appreciation Night.

“I also wanted to hand out a keepsake,” Rizzotti added. “I thought a challenge coin to commemorate the evening would be an amazing takeaway. Each person in attendance received a challenge coin.”

Rizzotti shared the idea with the Burbank Police Foundation, which quickly offered its support.

“I ran the idea by my friends at the Burbank Police Foundation and they said, ‘We are in!’ The president of the foundation, Christine Hatch, was a tremendous help organizing the event. She has served on many veterans committees and added all the special details to make the night memorable.”

The event drew a crowd that included City Manager Justin Hess, Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett, Police Chief Rafael Quintero, and several members of the Burbank Fire Department.

“Oftentimes in the political arena we are always asking for something,” Rizzotti said. “I wanted an evening where I wasn’t asking for anything. I wanted to let our veteran community know, I see you, I hear you, and I recognize you.”

As Memorial Day approaches, Burbank residents will have another opportunity to honor those who served. A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 26, at McCambridge Park War Memorial beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Burbank Community Band will perform a pre-ceremony concert at 10:15 a.m., and a Condor Squadron Flyover, sponsored by Cusumano Real Estate Group, will add a stirring tribute from above.

Following the ceremony, the Burbank VFW will host a community potluck luncheon at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The luncheon is free, though donations are appreciated.