Last week the Burbank VFW 8310 held a poker tournament fundraiser that featured 40 players.

Photo Courtesy Burbank VFW 8310

After a grueling four and a half hours of play, the final four decided to call it a draw and split the $1,500 in prize money. After expenses, the VFW Auxiliary also netted $1500 to help fund their many outreach activities.

The VFW thanks all the players and volunteers for supporting the last active Veterans organization in Burbank.