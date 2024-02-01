Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez to Throw First Pitch at Providence High School Softball Season Opener 

Providence High School Softball is thrilled to announce that Vice Mayor Nikki Perez has graciously accepted an invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch at their 1st home game of the season against Burbank High School on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The event was organized under the direction of Providence High School Softball Head Coach and the ELLA Sports Foundation Founder, Manual Travieso. This event aims to highlight the Providence High School’s support of the foundation’s commitment to empowering young female athletes and fostering leadership within the Latina community.

The ELLA Sports Foundation is dedicated to developing strong Latina leaders who will make positive contributions to their communities while establishing their own legacies. The ELLA network provides young female athletes with valuable opportunities, including college preparatory courses, high-quality training, networking, athletic and college mentorship, and exposure to leadership opportunities.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm, with Vice Mayor Nikki Perez set to throw the first pitch at 3:30 pm. All community members are invited to join this exciting event and show their support for Providence High School, Burbank High School, and the ELLA Sports Foundation.