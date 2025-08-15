Burbank Water and Power Board Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Water and Power Board beginning August 13, 2025 through September 12, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, September 12, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the September 30, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Burbank Water and Power Board Information

The Burbank Water and Power Board shall serve as an advisory board appointed by the City Council and shall have the following powers and duties: to review and make recommendations on all capital improvements which require Council approval, to review and make recommendations on purchased power agreements with terms of more than five (5) years, to review and make recommendations regarding the Burbank Water and Power’s annual budget, to review and make recommendations regarding electric and water rates, to approve all contract awards for goods, services and public work construction projects which are provided for in the Burbank Water and Power’s annual budget, and, to perform such advisory functions as are delegated to it by the provisions of code BMC section 2-1-418 or other action of the Council or the General Manager of the Burbank Water and Power.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, (818) 238-5853 fax, or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.