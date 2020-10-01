Burbank Water and Power: “Flex Alerts do not Apply to Burbank”

You may hear in the news that the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) called a “Flex Alert” requesting voluntary conservation for Thursday, October 1st. We’ve heard that some of our customers are confused about these alerts. Flex Alerts do not apply in Burbank as BWP is not part of the grid managed by CAISO.

Despite the elevated forecasted temperatures for Thursday, BWP has enough production capability and power supply to cover the community’s projected electricity needs. Please continue to conserve as you usually would, and rest assured that we’re working hard to ensure you have the energy you need to remain comfortable during this warmer period.

For more conservation tips, visit our website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com. If you have any questions, please call us at (818) 238-3730 or email us.