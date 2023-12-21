Burbank Water and Power General Manager Announces Departure for New Opportunity

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) General Manager, Dawn Roth Lindell, has announced her resignation from BWP, effective Friday, February 2, 2024. Ms. Roth Lindell is set to take on the role of CEO and General Manager at Seattle City Light.

Dawn Roth Lindell has served as the General Manager of Burbank Water and Power since November 2020. (Photo courtesy of the City of Burbank)

Over the past three years, General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell has guided BWP and the City towards greater environmental sustainability and innovation, while delivering reliable utility services to the Burbank community. During her tenure, BWP has increased renewable energy from 33% to 41.5%, converted over 95% of streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs, implemented water asset management plans to guarantee dependable water delivery, modernized the electrical grid, and much more.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell for her dedication and exceptional leadership with Burbank Water and Power,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “I wish her well in her new role and look forward to finding a new leader who will build upon all of BWP’s many successes.”

“Serving the remarkable community of Burbank has been an extraordinary journey, and I am grateful for all that we’ve built and accomplished together,” said General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell. “Our collective achievements are a testament to the dedication of the entire BWP team, and I am assured that under new leadership, the team will continue to propel Burbank into a bright and sustainable future.”

The City of Burbank and Burbank Water and Power will keep the community informed as a new General Manager is hired, working together to maintain operational continuity and ensure a smooth transition for all.