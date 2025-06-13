Burbank Water and Power Honored with National Utility Achievement Award

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) has been recognized by the American Public Power Association (APPA) with the E.F. Scattergood System Achievement Award. The honor was presented during APPA’s National Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Scattergood Award is given to public utilities that demonstrate sustained excellence and achievement in the delivery of service to their communities. BWP was selected for its efforts earlier this year to maintain reliable electric and water service during a series of severe windstorms and wildfires that impacted the region.

In January, BWP responded to widespread damage affecting more than 17,000 customers and resulting in downed power lines and damaged infrastructure. The response required coordinated efforts across electric crews, the energy control center, water operations, customer service, and security teams. Most outages were restored within a day or less, with repairs and complete power restoration achieved in a week.

BWP has also been recognized in recent years with APPA’s Smart Energy Provider and Reliable Public Power Provider designations, along with awards for excellence in communications.

For more information about Burbank Water and Power, visit https://www.burbankwaterandpower.com/.