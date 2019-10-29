Burbank Water and Power Host Open House For Ratepayers

Burbank Water and Power held an open house Saturday, October 26. Well over one thousand people attended the event. BWP opened their campus inside and out.

Guests could get their hands on equipment, climb power poles, take rides in the bucket trucks and ask questions to learn more from the employees that run the public utility.

There were food trucks, Kona Cones and free popcorn.

The agency had electric cars on display. Burbank Police had an electric police motorcycle and the pink BMW motorcycle, recognizing breast cancer awareness month, that guests could sit on for pictures.

Here is a photo gallery from the event.