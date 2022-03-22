Burbank Water and Power Named Winner in Government Insights’ Smart Cities North America Awards

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) has been named a winner in IDC Government Insights’ fifth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). BWP was recognized for their ONEBurbank fiber-optic infrastructure program in the Economic Development category. The ONEBurbank program provides reliable high-speed internet to local businesses, government facilities, and public schools by maximizing the use of BWP’s fiber-optic infrastructure.

The awards recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. To learn more about this awards program, visit HERE. Winners will be honored at the Smart Cities Connect event held on April 4-7, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. To learn more about the event, please visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/. Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities effectively leverage technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents.

“Now in its fifth year, our annual SCNAA have become a benchmark for how Smart Cities can successfully catalyze the digital transformation of urban ecosystems to produce systemic environmental, financial, and social outcomes,” said Ruthbea Yesner, Vice President, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “Winners represent those forward-thinking municipalities that have implemented emerging technologies in collaboration with the public and ecosystem partners to make cities more livable and offer new services and economic opportunities. We are thrilled to acknowledge this significant achievement.”