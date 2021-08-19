Burbank Water and Power Selects Winners in Student Art Calendar Contest

Burbank Water and Power have partnered with the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) to find student artists and supporting teachers in Burbank to give us their vision of why water is so vital to our community.

Enzo Kirwan, Third Grade, Stevenson Elementary School

Goals of the contest are to raise awareness about conserving water and educate students about the importance of clean and reliable water in the aspect of climate change. This contest provides an opportunity for students to express their understanding of using water wisely through art.



There were three winning submissions selected by BWP in different school levels. In all BWP will select 15 art pieces to participate in the regional competition for a chance to be displayed in MWD’s 2022 “Water is Life” calendar.

In the Elementary School Division, third-grader Enzo Kirwan of Stevenson Elementary School came in first followed by Shaan Patel, a fifth-grader at Emerson Elementary School. Tegan Raftery, a fifth-grader also from Emerson Elementary School. placed third.

Emily Unten, 6th Grade, Dolores Huerta Middle School

Middle school winners were Emily Unten, a sixth-grader from Dolores Huerta Middle School took first place honors while seventh-grader Athena Varlokostas, who attends Village Christian School in Sun Valley placed second ahead of third-place finisher Sophia Martinez, who is an eighth-grader attending Lether Middle School.

Finally, in the high school division, Lauren Olson, a ninth-grader from Burroughs High School placed first with Nana Bhambi, a tenth grader also at Burroughs placed second. Burbank High School was represented by third-place winner Shane Blanchard, a tenth grader.

All 9 winners and their teachers will receive gift cards from Amazon ranging from $25 to $100.

Lauren Olsen, 9th Grade, John Burroughs High School

According to the BWP website, the theme of the 2022 student art calendar contest: “Water is Life,” relates to the stewardship and conservation of our precious natural resource, water. Artwork submissions must have had a water-saving theme and depict wise and efficient water use by homes, schools, and businesses in the community.