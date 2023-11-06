Burbank Water and Power to Close Empire Ave. for Water Main Pipe Replacement

Burbank Water and Power Water Division (BWP) has announced that its crews have embarked on a significant infrastructure upgrade project by installing a new 12-inch water main along a busy stretch of Empire Avenue. This essential improvement initiative will extend from Naomi Street to Ontario Street, enhancing water service reliability for the local community.

The construction will necessitate phased closures of the westbound lane of Empire Avenue, potentially impacting traffic patterns. The BWP has scheduled the closures as follows:

Phase 1: From Catalina Street to Niagara Street, beginning on November 8, 2023, through November 22, 2023.

From Catalina Street to Niagara Street, beginning on November 8, 2023, through November 22, 2023. Phase 2: From Niagara Street to Fairview Street, set for November 27, 2023, to December 8, 2023.

From Niagara Street to Fairview Street, set for November 27, 2023, to December 8, 2023. Phase 3: From Fairview Street to Ontario Street, planned for December 11, 2023, to December 22, 2023.

Residents and commuters should note that the closures are limited to weekdays and will be in effect from 7:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

To facilitate a smoother traffic flow and ensure public safety, BWP will install message signs and traffic control devices strategically to guide the detour around the construction zones. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow extra travel time when commuting through or around the affected areas during these periods.

BWP appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as they work to execute these necessary upgrades. The new water main is part of Burbank Water and Power’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable infrastructure that meets the growing needs of the city’s residents and businesses.

For further information regarding the water main installation and the associated street closures, residents are encouraged to contact BWP’s customer service line or visit their website.