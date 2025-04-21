Burbank Water Reclamation Plant Evacuated After Employee Found Unresponsive

Burbank Police and Fire personnel responded to a death investigation Friday afternoon at the Burbank Water Reclamation Plant, following the discovery of an unresponsive employee on site.

Emergency crews were dispatched at approximately 12:45 p.m. to the facility, located at 740 N. Lake Street, after receiving a medical call. Despite first responders’ efforts, Bradley Davis, 52, from Valencia, CA, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the deputy medical examiner who completed the examination, the cause and manner of death have been deferred and cannot be determined at this time. They are requesting additional testing and/or studies in order to make a determination which can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.

Haz-Mat at Burbank Water Reclamation plant. Photo by Ross A Benson

On Friday, the Burbank Fire Department initiated a full evacuation of the facility as a precaution, due to the nature of the site being a wastewater treatment facility. The department also called in the Burbank and Glendale Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) team to inspect the facility and ensure there were no substances that could pose a risk to first responders when entering to investigate the scene. Burbank HAZMAT entered the building first with Glendale on stand-by, but no risk was found.

Friday’s death draws echoes of a tragic incident at the same plant more than four decades ago. In May 1980, two plant workers — Bruce Burton, 26, and David George, 33 — died after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas in a manhole. Burton had entered the manhole to install a sewage control device without testing the air for toxicity, and when he passed out, George attempted to rescue him but also lost consciousness. Both men died at the scene.

That incident led to criminal convictions for then-superintendent Vincent Gaglione, who was found guilty of two misdemeanor labor code violations. Prosecutors argued Gaglione had direct supervision over the men and failed to enforce safety procedures, including the use of air-testing equipment and other protective devices required for confined space entry, with his negligence ultimately leading to their deaths.

Former Burbank City Engineer Robert Spencer was also implicated. He pleaded no contest to labor code violations earlier that year, receiving three years’ probation and a $5,000 fine. Both Gaglione and Spencer resigned following the incident.

Though there is no current indication that Friday’s death is related to toxic exposure or a breach in safety protocols, the history of the plant underscores the importance of rigorous workplace safety standards—particularly in high-risk environments like wastewater treatment facilities.

This is a developing story. myBurbank will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available. Watch our YouTube shorts video at the scene HERE.