Burbank Welcomes Cambria Hotel with Spectacular Grand Opening Celebration

Burbank’s newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport, officially opened its doors on April 4, hosting a vibrant celebration that marked its entry into the local community and signaled the beginning of a promising presence in the city’s economy.

The grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by notable city dignitaries, including Vice Mayor Nikki Perez and Councilmember Tamala Takahashi. Around 60 guests joined in the festivities, with more streaming in for a reception that lasted until 9 p.m.

Left to right: Jack Paul, executive vice president 24Seven Hotels, Eddie Andre, general manager, Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport, Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, Alondra Lopez from Assemblywoman Laura Friedman’s office, and Natalie Vartanian with Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Vice Mayor Nikki Perez expressed pride in welcoming Cambria Hotel to Burbank, noting the positive economic impact hotels bring to the city. Jamie Keyser-Thomas, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, hailed the hotel’s opening as a valuable addition to Burbank’s tourism offerings, emphasizing the need for diverse lodging options to accommodate visitors’ needs.

Indy Adenow, senior vice president and general manager of Choice Hotels’ Upscale Brand, shared his enthusiasm for the hotel’s integration into the community, highlighting its alignment with Burbank’s identity as a media and entertainment hub. Adenow also underscored the hotel’s commitment to showcasing Burbank’s scenic beauty and proximity to a variety of tourism treasures such as Warner Bros. Studios and the Hollywood sign.

Burbank residents generally consider the Hollywood Burbank Airport a regional gem offering easy parking, quick check-in and security lines, and easy access to popular destinations, and that sentiment was shared by Adenow and numerous executives in attendance from Choice Hotels and 24Seven Hotels of Newport Beach, California, the hotel management company operating the Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport.

“I find it quaint and wonderful. They don’t build airports like that anymore,” remarked Adenow, capturing the nostalgia and charm of the small airport. Guests in hotel rooms with west-facing windows can watch planes land and take-off on one of the airport’s two runways.

A guestroom at the Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Both Adenow and Eddie Andre, the general manager of Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport, eagerly anticipate the upcoming benefits of the airport’s new passenger terminal, Elevate BUR. Scheduled for completion in October 2026, Elevate BUR promises a safer, more modern, and convenient travel experience with its expanded 14-gate terminal.

Andre, overseeing operations at both Cambria Hotel LAX and Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport, highlighted a compelling contrast. Guests from the quieter Hollywood Burbank Airport often check in with a calm demeanor, a refreshing departure from the brisk, frenetic energy travelers carry from the more chaotic LAX, Andre noted.

Reception guests were treated to an array of culinary delights, including passed hors d’oeuvres, a raw seafood bar, sushi, charcuterie, and specialty drinks. A “relaxation” lounge featured a dessert bar with tempting Nothing Bundt Cakes from the local bakery. The atmosphere was enlivened with gorgeous lighting by Burbank’s Volt Lites, live entertainment from The Jayne Palmer Band and rounded out with a giveaway – a coveted “gold status” with the Choice Privileges rewards program.