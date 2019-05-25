Burbank Will Again Be Well Represented in College Athletics

One of the toughest parts of every school year is graduation time because so many high school seniors will move on an go in a number of different directions in continuing their education and athletic careers.

Some will still be competing locally. Others will not. We took a look at where our seniors are going to college.

Burroughs

The Burroughs Class of 2019 is led by an athlete who actually never represented his school. Dylan Young, who is one of the top gymnasts in the nation, has signed a letter of intent with the University of Nebraska.

From the girls’ volleyball team, Juliana Van Loo will join her older brother Ryan, a 2016 graduate, at Lewis University in Illinois. Her Burroughs teammate Shea McGovern will continue her career at Cal State Los Angeles.

Sam Tipton, the boys’ volleyball Pacific League Player of the Year, will continue his career at Grand Canyon University.

Distance runner Raymond Berrellez will continue his career as a preferred walk on at the University of Arizona for the cross country and track teams.

Lakely Nealis will continue her distance running career at Pt. Loma Nazarene University.

Football players Andrew English and Johnny Factora will continue their football careers at Whittier College and Willamette University in Oregon, respectively.

Softball player Hannah Skinner will continue her career at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, where she will play for former Burbank High coach Debby Day.

Swimmer Nathan Gault-Crabb will continue his career at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

Soccer players Esteban Alcantar, Alfredo Tejada and Matthew Cardenas will continue their career at Glendale Community College.

Jhazmin Pitts will continue her basketball career at Glendale College.

Boys volleyball players Jagger Green and Evan Troncoso will continue at Pierce College. Teammate Steven Grandinetti may join them or play at Santa Barbara City College.

Burbank

Bulldogs will be well represented at colleges around the nation.

Receiver/defensive back Erik Harutyunyan will play football at UC Berkeley as a recruited walk on.

Burbank quarterback Matthew Porras will continue his career at Whitworth University in Washington.

Baseball player Davis Mieliwocki will suit up next season for Chapman University in Orange. Teammate Joey Clark will play baseball at prestigious Macalester College in Minnesota.

Sarah Garelick will continue her softball career at prestigious Smith College in Massachusetts. Softball teammate Alex Davis will continue her career at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Zion Chavez will compete on the men’s track and field team at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Raquel Goli has plans to continue her cross country career at UC San Diego.

The traditionally strong Glendale Community College’s women’s cross country team has picked up a trio from Burbank High in Jamie Levin, Natalie Danao and Lydia Forsyth.

Tight end Duncan Smith will continue his football career at Ventura College. Defensive lineman Karo Koshkaryan will play at Riverside City College.

Baseball players Andrew De La Torre and Daniel Ruiz will play at Los Angeles Valley College. Volleyball player Chase Marcy will continue his career at Pierce College.

Providence

Four Pioneers will continue their athletic careers in college.

Andrew Kim accepted a soccer scholarship to play at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Nick Montijo will run cross country at UC Merced. Jonas Holt plans to play basketball at LA Valley College. Justine Nunez will play volleyball at LA Mission College.

Village Christian

Justin De Sales, who previously attended Burbank High, will play basketball at the University of Puget Sound. Carley Gay will continue her softball career at Azusa Pacific University. Ashley Sands will be part of the competitive cheerleading squad at UC Santa Cruz.

Notre Dame

The Sherman Oaks-based school has several seniors from Burbank who will continue their athletic careers. Swimmer Dominic Margarino will compete at the University of Southern California.

Soccer player Nick Sailer will continue at Curry College in Massachusetts. Carter Kessinger will continue his baseball career in the Ivy League at Yale University.

Loyola

Two graduating Cubs from Burbank will continue their athletic careers. Quarterback Nathan Priestley will play at the University of North Carolina under College Football Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown. Baseball player Joseph Augustine will continue his career at New York University.

El Camino Real

Former Burbank High point guard Tyrese Willis, who transferred to the Woodland Hills school in the fall, will join his former teammate Justin De Sales at the University of Puget Sound.