Burbank will return to a One-Day Per Week Watering Schedule

In accordance with the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance, outdoor watering will be limited to Saturdays only from November 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. During this one-day-per-week watering schedule, watering on Saturdays should be done before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. for up to 15 minutes per irrigation station.

Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance Limits:

  • November through March: Saturdays only
  • April through October: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Remember, attended hand watering continues to be allowed any day of the week but must be done before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Please note the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance does not apply to recycled water.

To learn more about Burbank’s water conservation efforts, watch the video below or visit www.burbankwaterandpower.com

