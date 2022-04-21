Burbank Wins Final Pacific League Boys’ Golf Match

With Burroughs star Lincoln Melcher not playing and a last-minute venue change, the sixth and final Pacific League boys’ golf match got some surprises.

After expecting to play at Griffith Park, the match moved to Brookside in Pasadena, and the teams played at the No. 2 course behind the Rose Bowl.

Burbank, which finished fourth last week, won by shooting 392. Burroughs took second at 399. Crescenta Valley shot 401 and Arcadia, which had finished second in the first five league matches, took fourth overall by shooting 403. Pasadena shot 491.

Burroughs sophomore Adriel Abaoag was the low medalist shooting a one-under-par 69.

Burbank was led by Luke Carnegie, who shot 74.

The results are listed below.



