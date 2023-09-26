Burbank Young Professionals Announces Fifth Year Anniversary Celebration

Burbank Young Professionals (BYP), a program of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, is delighted to announce its highly-anticipated 5-Year Anniversary Celebration, called “Halloween Fright Night.” This event promises an unforgettable night of celebration and spooky fun as BYP marks a triumphant five years of growth, community connections, and a program unique to Burbank.

Event Details:

Date: October 26th

October 26th Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Location: West Coast Customs, 2101 Empire Ave, Burbank, CA 91504

West Coast Customs, 2101 Empire Ave, Burbank, CA 91504 RSVP Information: To secure a spot at this spooky soirée, please RSVP by visiting our website at burbankyp.com.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in their spookiest attire, as the evening will be filled with thrilling surprises, ghoulish delights, and fantastic company. The night will include a costume contest, opportunity drawing, games, music, food, and drinks.

Free drink ticket with RSVP (cash bar otherwise). Cover charge is $10.

10% of all ticket sales and proceeds will be donated to the West Coast Customs Academy, a program of West Coast Customs that prepares students for careers in automotive maintenance and customization available in partnership with BUSD.

Sponsorship Opportunities: BYP is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for this milestone event. This is a unique chance to align your brand with a thriving young professionals’ community and a memorable event.

About Burbank Young Professionals (BYP): Burbank Young Professionals is a vibrant and growing community of professionals in Burbank, California, dedicated to personal and professional development, networking, and community engagement. With a focus on supporting the next generation of business leaders, BYP has become a dynamic force in the Burbank business community.

Media Contact: [Ryan Chatteron] [Chair] Burbank Young Professionals [marketing@burbankyp.com] [(818) 846-3111]

For more information about BYP and the Halloween Fright Night 5 Year Anniversary Celebration, please visit burbankyp.com.