Burbank Youth Board Seeking Nominations for Austin Cook Award

The City of Burbank Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking nominations for the 2024 Austin Cook Award. Established by the Burbank Youth Board, the Austin Cook Award for Outstanding Youth aims to celebrate exceptional youth in the community.

Each year, the Youth Board carefully selects individuals to be recognized during a Burbank City Council meeting. This award pays tribute to the outstanding qualities embodied by Austin Cook. Austin, who attended Jefferson Elementary School and John Muir Middle School, left a lasting impact on the Burbank community and serves as an inspiration to all young people.

The Austin Cook Award program is designed to highlight middle and high-school-aged youth for achievement(s) or for actions that have positively contributed to the community. Examples might include, but are not limited to, youth who have provided outstanding volunteer service, an achievement while overcoming adversity, and youth donating their talents to the community.

This award program is designed to highlight middle and high school aged teens who live or go to school in Burbank.

The Burbank Youth Board is currently seeking nominations for a student who lives or goes to school in Burbank and will be recognized at the May 21, 2024, City Council Meeting.

Nomination forms for 2024 are now available and are due by April 19, 2024. To complete the nomination forms for a deserving individual and to find out more about this program visit www.BurbankCa.gov/YouthBoard.