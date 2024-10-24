Burbank Youth Fire Camp Inspires Future Firefighters with Hands-On Training

After a several-year hiatus, the Burbank Fire Department’s Youth Fire Camp made a triumphant return last weekend, offering local youth between the ages of 14 and 18, a unique opportunity to explore a career in the fire service.

Battalion Chief Travont White, who also serves as the department’s Training Chief, organized the event that took place Saturday from 8:00am to 1:00pm and provided kids with a a dynamic and interactive training experience.

“The purpose of the Youth Camp was to give back to the community and engage with local students interested in a career in the fire service,” said Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall, Jim Moye. “Many students are unaware of how to pursue a fire service career, and events like this can help them explore their options.”

BFD Fire Camp 2024 © Ross A Benson)

Each student received a red academy shirt to wear and were split into groups and explored four categories of fire service. The stations included engine company operations which focused on deploying hose lines and securing water supplies. The students geared up in a jacket and helmet, taking on the full role of a firefighter in the field.

The second category was truck company operations which concentrated on ladders and extrication tools. Students learned the proper way to hold and carry a ladder, and how to safely ascend a ladder against a building.

Next was the EMS section, which covered initial patient care and assessments like taking blood pressure and hands-only CPR. Finally, the technical rescue module utilized specialized rope rescue techniques.

Throughout the camp, students remained actively engaged, gaining not only technical skills but also insight into the teamwork and physical demands required in the fire service. The interactive format ensured they were constantly learning, practicing, and problem-solving—key aspects of a firefighter’s daily work.