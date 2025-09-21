Burbank’s 2025 State of the Schools Spotlights Community, Creativity, and Commitment

The Burbank Arts and Education Foundation’s annual State of the Schools event returned Wednesday evening with a vibrant celebration of public education, community partnerships, and student achievement. Held at Woodbury University, the event welcomed more than 200 guests for an evening themed Hope Exists, honoring those who make a difference in Burbank’s TK–12 schools.

The evening began at 5:30 PM with a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by students from John Burroughs High School’s Culinary Arts program. Guests explored the Impact Expo, a showcase of BAEF-funded programs and student work that highlighted the foundation’s reach across the district.

At 6:00 PM, the stage program commenced, celebrating key contributors to Burbank’s educational landscape.

UMe Credit Union received the Champion of Education Award for its steadfast support of local schools.

Kara Clark, named BUSD Teacher of the Year, was honored for her dedication and innovation in the classroom.

Principals recognized School-site Champions, individuals who embody the theme Hope Exists through their everyday work.

The program concluded with a dessert service — again courtesy of JBHS culinary students — and time for guests to mingle, connect, and reflect on the evening’s message.

Since its founding, BAEF has invested over $1.5 million into Burbank public schools, supporting arts, STEM, and enrichment programs. Director of Development Gavin Cho emphasized the importance of community support in bridging educational funding gaps and sustaining innovation.