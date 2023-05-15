Burbank’s 311 App Gets an Upgrade

The Our Burbank 311 Mobile App, launched by the City of Burbank in January 2022, has recently expanded its range of services to include park maintenance and forestry, providing residents with a convenient tool for reporting fallen trees and branches, park equipment concerns, and beehives on city-owned trees. The app also streamlines other city services, such as requests for parkway tree trimming and tree removal.

Designed to enhance communication between residents, businesses, and visitors and the city administration, the Our Burbank 311 Mobile App has been lauded for its ability to provide city-related information and facilitate service requests. Previously, the app catered to services like bulky item pickup, graffiti removal, and street repairs, allowing users to track the progress of their requests.

Praising the app’s success, Marisa Garcia, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said, “The Our Burbank 311 Mobile App has made it easier for members of the community to connect with City government and has allowed staff to quickly address the public’s concerns and requests. I’m thrilled to see Park Maintenance and Forestry join the array of services available through the Our Burbank 311 Mobile App.”

The expanded features of the app encompass a wider range of services beyond park maintenance and forestry. Users can now report concerns related to water waste, sidewalk services, and power outages, ensuring a comprehensive platform for addressing various community issues. Additionally, the app simplifies city service requests such as public restroom maintenance, traffic signal timing, and sprinkler repair.

To assist users in navigating the app’s new features, a short how-to video has been made available on The Burbank Channel’s YouTube page at bit.ly/41sVwob.

The Our Burbank 311 Mobile App is accessible on both Apple iPhone and Android platforms, and can be downloaded for free from the Apple iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also access the app via the online portal at 311.burbankca.gov, providing multiple convenient options for engaging with city services.

With the inclusion of park maintenance and forestry services, the Our Burbank 311 Mobile App continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving resident engagement and enhancing the quality of life in the City of Burbank.