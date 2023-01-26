Burbank’s Adam Schiff Announces Run For United States Senate

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate to represent California:

“We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country. Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.

“And at this moment, we need a fighter for our democracy and our families, which is why I’m launching my campaign to be the next U.S. Senator for California.

“The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it.



“We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy. To achieve universal health care for all Americans. To protect our environment, while creating millions of new green jobs by tracking the climate crisis head-on. To work tirelessly to protect our democracy by getting money out of politics and expanding the right to vote. To fight for workers, working families, and the middle class. To build affordable housing and keep people safe. To protect our rights. To deliver.

“When my family moved to the Bay Area, the American Dream was within reach for most families. But decades later, that dream has moved farther away, as the wealthy and powerful erect barriers to keep working families out. I’m going to the U.S. Senate to fight for working people, not the rich or corporations who don’t need yet another voice in Congress.

“I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator. I hope to earn their votes and their trust.”