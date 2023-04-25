Burbank’s Annual Tree City USA Ceremony Plants a New Tree at the Stough Canyon Nature Center

As one of the original California Tree City’s, the City of Burbank has proudly been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. On Saturday, April 22, the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the City’s Annual Tree City USA Ceremony and celebrated Plant-a-Tree Month, and honored National Arbor Day. The event at the Stough Canyon Nature Center included trail clean-up, a tree planting, a scavenger hunt, and many more activities.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Burbank residents and officials gathered at the Stough Canyon Nature Center to celebrate the importance of trees in their community. The event began with a trail clean-up effort, followed by a tree-planting ceremony. Participants were able to enjoy a scavenger hunt, guided nature walks, and even take home a free tree seedling.

During the ceremony, the City was recognized for its commitment to urban forestry and for meeting the four standards set by the Arbor Day Foundation.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

In addition to being designated as a Tree City USA, the City of Burbank has implemented a number of programs and initiatives to promote urban forestry, such as the “Adopt-A-Tree” program and the “Tree Canopy Enhancement Plan”.

Overall, the City’s Annual Tree City USA Ceremony was a great success, and it showcased Burbank’s dedication to preserving and enhancing the beauty and environmental benefits of trees in their community.